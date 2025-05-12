Blazers' Jerami Grant Offseason Trade Value Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason following a successful regular season. While the Trail Blazers didn't make the playoffs, they did show a tremendous amount of growth as the year went on.
Entering the season, all the Portland front office wanted was to see the team be more competitive on the court and for the young core to show some promise. The Trail Blazers did both of those and then some, as they barely missed the postseason in the final week of the year.
Now heading into the offseason, the front office has a lot of work to do if it wants to make this team even more competitive. Portland has a few veteran players on the roster who could net them some decent returns on the trade market.
One of those players is veteran forward Jerami Grant, who many believe could be a prime trade candidate this summer. Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive looked at the trade value for Grant this offseason.
"Shakey. Grant has three years and $102.6 million remaining on his deal and is coming off of his worst statistical season since 2016-17 when he shot 35.3% from the field for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, a team looking for a veteran who plays solid defense and can score might overlook last season and make a move for Grant."
Grant could provide a team with a solid 3-and-D player, but there are a few issues with him. First off, his production dropped this past season as he only averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
The veteran also only shot 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, showing a decline in another area. But not only did he decline last season, but he has a very large contract that any team would need to take on.
Heading into next year, Grant is still on the books for three more seasons. This includes the final year as a player option, where Grant is scheduled to make $36.4 million.
Next year, Grant will make $32 million, followed by a year of him making $34.2 million before the player option. His salary increases in each of the next few seasons, making it very tough for the Trail Blazers to move him.
Some teams may overlook the salary if his production is still high, but his struggles this year may make things more complicated for the team. However, all teams are looking for a player like Grant, which could play into the hands of the Trail Blazers.
