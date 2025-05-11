Blazers Predicted to Land Rutgers Star in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering the NBA Draft lottery with a 3.7 percent chance to win the first overall selection. While it seems unlikely for Portland to jump up to the top of the draft board, anything can happen.
It seems more likely that the Trail Blazers will be picking around pick No. 10, giving them a chance to still land a quality player. But in a new mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers do jump toward the top of the draft board, landing pick No. 2.
In the mock, Wasserman has the Trail Blazers then selecting Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper.
"Landing the No. 2 pick would call for the Portland Trail Blazers to have some interesting conversations about fit with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. Dylan Harper is widely considered the class' No. 2 prospect who offers 6'6" size, advanced creation and rim pressure and takeover shotmaking ability. In this case, Portland would likely ignore questions about backcourt compatibility, particularly with Simons entering the final year of his contract."
"Harper also has enough size to play the 2 or wing, but realistically, you draft him to initiate offense with how effective his ball-handling, strength and downhill scoring ability are."
Harper is seen by many as the second-best player in this upcoming draft class, so this would be a true steal for the Trail Blazers. Wasserman compared Harper to De'Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson, potentially giving Portland an All-Star caliber player in this draft.
If this draft jump were to happen, it could completely change everything for the Trail Blazers. Adding a player like Harper to this Portland roster could see them take that next step forward in terms of competing.
Last season in college, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
Portland just barely missed the postseason this past year, and they will be looking to do more damage next season. If the team can put together a strong offseason, the Trail Blazers could become a force to deal with in the Western Conference.
