Blazers Could Land $96M Guard This Offseason By Parting with Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers have taken a massive step forward this season in terms of overall competitiveness. After finishing last season at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Portland has jumped up and shown real growth.
This is all anyone from the Trail Blazers organization wanted this year as they continue to develop their young core. But due to their success, Portland could look to make some moves this offseason to help them get to the postseason next year.
In a new trade proposal, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that Portland moves veteran forward Jerami Grant to the Miami Heat. In return, Portland would receive a nice trade package, giving them some future assets.
Here is what the proposal would look like:
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Nikola Jović, G Terry Rozier, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Miami Heat Receive: F Jerami Grant
"The longer the Blazers hold on to Grant the more his value seemingly drops, which is why it was surprising to see them keep the veteran forward at the deadline. The 30-year-old is still a good two-way starter at either forward position, although Portland has younger options that they need to develop. Flipping him to the win-now Heat for an intriguing prospect (Jović), expiring contract (Rozier) and a draft pick satisfies a lot of needs for the Blazers while clearing up future salary."
Grant has been subject to trade rumors for a long time now and this offseason could finally see him moved. His production has taken a hit this year so the Trail Blazers would be smart to move him now to avoid his stock going any lower around the league.
For the year, Grant has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Grant has been hampered by injury this season as well, adding to this issue.
The Trail Blazers should move on from Grant this summer and this deal could be an example of the return that they may get for his services.
