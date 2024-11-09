Blazers May Have Found Their Answer to Help Shore Up Frontcourt
The Portland Trail Blazers dropped another game on Friday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 127-102. While the game wasn't overly competitive, Portland may have found something to help their team going forward.
Center Robert Williams III made his season debut after being sidelined by a hamstring issue that delayed his start. In 17 minutes, Williams III made his impact known and it could see Portland play him more moving forward.
He posted 13 points on four-of-five shooting, with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. The energetic big man now gives the Trail Blazers some extra firepower in the frontcourt as they continue through the season.
He normally has played the center position but Portland gave him time at the power forward spot in the loss to Minnesota. Playing alongside rookie center Donovan Clingan, Williams III made his impact known.
If he continues to perform well in the power forward position, it could see him have more playing time. Portland has an excess of big men who are all vying for minutes at the center spot.
Portland will likely manage his minutes going forward to avoid any setbacks. Williams III has had some unfortunate injury history so the Trail Blazers will be cauious in how they play him.
But even with Williams III back in the lineup, Portland couldn't overcome some offensive issues. Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called out the offensive game plan but did credit the Timberwolves' execution as well.
“We just could never really score at the level that you need to against a team like this,” Billups said. “And that’s not just us not making shots. They are that good of a defensive team. They took us out of a lot of things with their physicality.”
Portland will have to see how Williams III and others continue to develop on the court together. The veteran center could be a nice trade piece for the Trail Blazers so anytime he can play should boost his stock around the league.
He can provide a team with energy off the bench and rebounding. Most teams are looking for frontcourt pieces, giving Portland the potential to have an advantage in any trade talks regarding Williams III.
His debut went well but now he will need to continue his solid impact over the course of the year.
