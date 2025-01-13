Blazers Mock Draft Sees Portland Land Versatile, Defensive SEC Wing
The Portland Trail Blazers are among the worst teams in the league. They are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but they have a good shot at grabbing the highly coveted No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While there is a chance due to the lottery, the Blazers do not have high odds of capturing the top pick. As things stand, the Blazers have the sixth-worst record in the league, and because of that, many mock drafts have them drafting at No. 6.
In The Athletic's latest mock draft, Sam Vecenie has the Blazers selecting Georgia forward Asa Newell, one of the top wings in the SEC.
"Newell has been about as metronomically consistent as you will find for a freshman this year. He’s averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s been in double figures every single game save for one, a nine-point showing against Marquette. He’s switchable and impactful on the defensive end because of how flexible and coordinated he is athletically. "
"Georgia can play him in drop coverage against ball screens or can use him in more aggressive coverages. He does a good job of rotating across the play and protecting the rim from the weak side and is quite active with his hands. Offensively, he largely plays as a big, but one who can pick-and-pop and occasionally knock down a 3. He’s hit nine of them this season, albeit at a 29 percent clip."
"And yet — and I mean this as no shot at Newell — it feels aggressive to have Newell this high given that he’s largely just been utilized as a low-usage, defensive big this season. He looks like he’s going to be an excellent NBA player, but there’s a lot of work to do with both his frame and his ability to consistently attack the glass. Still, he’s an enormous athlete who has been productive, and NBA teams are excited to see how he fares in SEC play."
Newell is a tremendous, young, athletic forward from Florida who has been compared to Nikola Vucevic and Walker Kessler.
According to NBA Draft.Net, he has a nine in athleticism, eight in size, eight in defense, and eight in potential. Newell is well-coordinated with good mobility and fluidity. He runs the floor very well and consistently.
As for his weaknesses, he has a strong frame but needs to add strength. Newell also doesn't have much of a post-game and isn’t always too heavily involved with the offense. He generally scores on rim runs to catch and finish or putbacks.
The Blazers are on the right path for the top pick, and time will tell how good their odds will be by the time the season ends in April.
More Blazers: Blazers' Current Season Trajectory Sets Them Up For Massive Failure Down the Line