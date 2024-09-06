Blazers News: 3-Time NBA Champion Takes Massive Shot at People of Portland
The city of Portland is a proud basketball town and one that loves its Trail Blazers. Every year, the fans pack the arena in the hope that the Trail Blazers will compete for a championship.
Unfortunately, for them, Portland is currently going through a rebuild so it could be a minute before the team is competitive once again. But that hasn't stopped the fans from supporting the team and they are hopeful for the future.
However, it seems that not everyone is a fan of the city.
On his podcast "The OGs" with co-host Mike Miller, former three-time champion Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem had some interesting comments regarding the people of Portland. He took the chance to take a massive shot against the city and the people who live in it.
“I have been there,” said Haslem regarding Portland. “I have seen your out life. I have seen your nightlife. Ain’t a mothaf—— thing goin’ on where you had to rush that man from New York to get to see that s—."
“I caught myself trying to go out to grab a drink with Goran Dragic one time in Portland. That’s the scariest s— I ever seen — like from ‘X Files.’ Scared the s— out of y’all. … Scary out there man. You think you finna stop and get a drink, you in for some s— from ‘Walking Dead.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on man, everybody can’t look like this.'”
Haslem played 20 seasons in the NBA after going undrafted out of the University of Florida. He latched on with the Miami Heat and the rest was history.
He became one of their main pieces during their 2006 championship run and stayed with the team for the entirety of his career. He eventually became simply an extension of the coaching staff on the roster, hardly taking the court in his later years.
Haslem was lucky enough to play for Miami, winning three NBA titles in the process. He was regarded as one of the more respectable players in the league during his final few seasons so his comments are interesting, to say the least.
But his shot at the people of Portland is a little out of bounds. He has been to the city each year that he played in the NBA and never made any comments beforehand, likely because he knew he would get into some trouble if he did.
