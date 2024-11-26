Blazers News: 7 Players Appear on Full Injury Report For Grizzlies Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will play in the 18th game of the season on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Blazers will look for their eighth win of the season; however, they'll need to do so without four crucial players, including Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Kris Murray.
The Blazers shared on Twitter/X they are ruled out.
Ayton was downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. The injury is much more severe than people anticipated, and it's unclear how long he will be out.
Because Ayton is ruled out, the Blazers will continue to lean on veteran center Robert Williams, who should see an increased role with Ayton out.
The Blazers will also be without their star rookie center, Donovan Clingan, who is dealing with a knee issue.
Clingan briefly left Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee injury, but he was able to return and finished with zero points, 19 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes. The knee injury appears to be a lingering issue that will prevent Clingan from playing Monday, and his next chance to take the court will be against the Pacers on Wednesday.
The star rookie center has made a case for himself as the best rookie in this class thus far. He is averaging 5.8 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and is shooting 52 percent from the field.
Clingan has played in 17 games thus far, averaging 2.2 blocks per game.
Henderson has also been ruled out due to a back injury. He will miss his third consecutive game due to a back injury after he was involved in a minor car accident. His next chance to suit up will arrive Wednesday against the Pacers.
Prior to his back issue, Henderson was dealing with a left quad contusion. In the season, Henderson is averaging 11.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.
Murray is dealing with a chest issue and is also ruled out. The 24-year-old averages 13.6 minutes per game off the bench in 16 regular-season appearances, meaning Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Murray sidelined.
The Trail Blazers will look for some revenge against the Grizzlies, who last time put a beating on them.
