Blazers Star Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple West Rivals
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be among the most active teams at the Feb. trade deadline this year. Portland holds multiple veteran pieces on its roster that could interest opposing teams and speculation is that they will look to move them.
The Trail Blazers have been in trade rumors since the offseason but so far, haven't made too many major moves. But that could all change as Portland starts to see which players that they want around for the long haul.
One player who will be of particular interest to opposing clubs is center Robert Williams III. Williams III just returned to the Portland lineup after missing the beginning of the season due to injury.
The veteran has provided the Trail Blazers with energy and rebounding off the bench. Williams III missed most of last season due to injury as well so this is really the first time that Portland has seen what he can do.
His strong play thus far has made him a highly-talked-about name around NBA circles. In fact, it seems that the Trail Blazers big man is already drawing interest from a few rivals in the Western Conference ahead of the trade deadline.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, three teams in particular are interested. Siegel mentions the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers are teams with interest early on in the process.
"Out of the three big men, Williams is expected to hold the biggest market. The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings have held interest in the Portland Trail Blazers' big man dating back to the offseason."
For the year, Williams III has posted 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 block per game.
Williams III could provide each of these teams with a boost but the Lakers may be the team that needs him the most. Los Angeles and Portland have already been linked together since the summer on a potential trade for forward Jerami Grant, possibly creating a reality where Portland deals multiple players to the Lakers.
This is all based on Williams III staying healthy ahead of the trade deadline but he has given Portland more options. The Trail Blazers will see how things go and then make a decision on what to do with their veteran big man.
