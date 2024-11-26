Blazers News: Donovan Clingan to Miss Extended Time With MCL Injury
Trail Blazers star rookie center Donovan Clingan is set to miss extensive time with an MCL injury.
Sean Higkin of Rose Garden Report shared the news via Twitter/X.
Clingan will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a grade 2 right MCL sprain. Additional imaging revealed the type of injury the rookie has and will be on the sidelines for an extended period.
Clingan was playing well before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game across six consecutive starts. Due to the absence of Deandre Ayton (finger), Clingan was playing well.
During the season, Clingan averaged 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field in 17.0 minutes per game.
The Blazers are unlikely to contend this season, although they're having a solid start to the series by their standards. Still, the Blazers will likely not rush Clingan back until he is 100 percent ready to go.
Clingan has been a bright spot for the Blazers, especially with the absence of veteran center Deandre Ayton. The numbers speak for themselves, however. Clingan is coming off one of the most impressive games by not only a rookie but anyone. He recorded zero points but grabbed 19 crucial rebounds along with three blocks in 26 minutes of action.
Although he didn't record a single point, his performance goes to show that one can impact a game even without putting the ball through the hoop.
The Trail Blazers selected the star rookie center from the University of Connecticut with the No. 7 overall pick.
Clingan's time in Connecticut was special. He helped UConn win back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Clingan was huge for the team, as he was named to the Al Honorable Mention All-American Team in 2024 and was a part of the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2023.
Clingan declared for the draft a week after he led Uconn to their second title in as many years.
Losing Clingan is not ideal for the Blazers. Now, the Trail Blazers will turn to Jabari Walker to carry the load in the frontcourt since Robert Williams III could miss time due to a head injury.
Williams has been solid for the team, averaging 9.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 assists while shooting 71 percent from the field.
Walker will now be thrust to carry the load as he's been limited to this season, averaging only 3.1 points in 9.8 minutes.
More Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant Linked to Elite West Rival in Blockbuster Trade Proposal