Blazers News: Jerami Grant Linked to Elite West Rival in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Portland Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant has been considered one of the club's top trade assets throughout the club's fourth consecutive rebuild season. He's a solid two-way player, earning a slightly generous $29.8 million salary this season that will start to look quite reasonable by the end of his contract. At 30, the 6-foot-7 wing's timeline does not mesh with that of young Blazers stars-in-waiting Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe. Clingan and Henderson are 20, while Sharpe is 21.
Tyler Watts of Blue Man Hoops proposes an intriguing deal that would send yet another young, high-upside former lottery pick to Portland, as the centerpiece of a trade to acquire Grant's services for a win-now, veteran-laden club.
In one of Watts' several trade pitches, Portland would ship out Grant to the 12-5 Golden State Warriors, in exchange for young forward Jonathan Kuminga.
"[Grant] has shot over 40 percent from 3-point range in each of the last two seasons and would give the Warriors another versatile two-way option," Watts writes. "Grant is in the second season of a five-year $160 million contract. It would lock the Warriors into a significant salary through his 2027 player option, but he could provide a dynamic frontcourt partnership with Draymond Green that wreaks havoc on the rest of the Western Conference."
What would a deal look like? Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, out for the year following an ACL surgery, would almost certainly have to be involved as a $12.8 million expiring contract. The team could throw in the $9.1 million contract of little-used bench guard Gary Payton II along with Melton and Kuminga (the latter of whom is earning $7.6 million on the final year of his rookie scale deal). Combined, those three salaries would be just $200K and change below Grant's for the season.
Golden State would likely to have to throw in at least some pick swaps and second rounders. Although Portland general manager Joe Cronin may at least ask for a protected first round pick, he seems unlikely to get it simply because Kuminga's upside makes him such an intriguing addition for any team that acquires him.
"Golden State wants to add a co-star for Stephen Curry, and Jerami Grant likely is not quite marquee enough. Expect the Warriors to target an All-Star to significantly raise their ceiling. There will be rumors, but this feels extremely unlikely," Watts cautions.
This year, Portland is a solid 7-11, but in a crowded Western Conference, that's good for just the No. 13 seed. Still, with several clubs looking far less competent in the East, it might behoove Portland to get a little worse and ditch Grant sooner rather than later, as it looks for any edge in the sweepstakes to select star Duke power forward Cooper Flagg, the inevitable No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
