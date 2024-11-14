Blazers News: Lakers Considered 'Realistic' Trade Destination for Portland Vet
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the new NBA season looking to be more competitive than they have in the past few years. They finished last season with a record of 21-61 and it saw them end the year in last place within the Western Conference standings.
However, despite this, the franchise was still hopeful for the future. They currently have a good, young core that they are building around, and believe that they aren't too far off from contending for the postseason.
So far this year, they hold a record of 5-8 and have looked much better at times. The team has been happy with their growth so far and they can still improve ahead of the trade deadline.
Portland has a few veteran pieces that they could send out to gain additional assets for the future. One of these is center Robert Williams III, who just returned to the team from an injury.
There will be multiple teams vying for Williams III if Portland wants to sell but one in particular may be aggressive in landing him. That would be the Los Angeles Lakers, who desperately need help in the frontcourt.
ESPN NBA insider Dave McMemamin appeared on the Hoop Collective on ESPN and discussed the Lakers interest in Williams III.
“You look at Valanciunas that is a name legitimately still on the Lakers radar and we’ll see how Washington’s season goes,” McMemamin said. “Portland is having a really terrible start to the year but Timelord is back in the mix. Could Robert Williams be someone the Lakers acquire? Another realistic name.”
Williams III could provide the Lakers with a spark off the bench, giving them rebounding and energy. He has shown promise in his first three games this season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
The veteran center has only played 18 minutes per game and if he were moved to Los Angeles, he could see more playing time. Williams III would play behind star Anthony Davis, helping to shore up the Lakers frontcourt.
They have been hit hard with injuries so far so Williams III could help them go on a potential title run. The biggest issue with Williams III has been his own injury history and it could cause some teams to be cautious of him.
But it seems that the Lakers may have some interest and Portland should see what they would offer for his services.
