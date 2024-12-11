Blazers News: Suns’ Kevin Durant Could Return at Just the Wrong Time for Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are spiraling. They have lost six of their last seven games and have shown no signs of getting any better.
The Blazers don't have much going for them, and their situation will only worsen once they return from the mini-break this week.
From Dec. 13 to Dec. 23, the Blazers will face five teams above .500, all in the Western Conference. What makes things even worse is they'll likely face the Phoenix Suns at full strength.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, The Suns are optimistic that their superstar forward Kevin Durant could return by Sunday from the ankle sprain that has sidelined him for three games.
The Blazers will play the Suns on Sunday on the road.
Durant suffered the ankle injury after landing on a Spurs player's foot on Dec. 3. He appeared to suffer the injury while driving to the basket in the second quarter. Durant was fouled as he went up for a shot before falling to the court and grabbing his ankle in pain.
The superstar forward missed time earlier in the season due to a calf injury. The Suns were off to a hot start prior to his calf injury as they recorded an 8-1 record, which was good for the first seed in the Western Conference at the time.
Durant has not had the best of luck this season when it comes to injuries compared to last. Last season, he played in 75 games, the most he had played in since the 2018-19 season, his last with the Golden State Warriors.
In 13 games this season, Durant has been looking like his future Hall of Fame self, averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from deep.
The future Hall of Famer is one of the all-time greats, and we will see him in Springfield once he decides to hang up his sneakers. Durant is with his fourth NBA team of his career and his second full season in Phoenix.
The Blazers will likely have their hands full, and it won't get any easier for the 8-16 team from here on out. They sit as the 13th seed in the Western Conference as of Tuesday. As for the Suns, they currently hold a 12-11 record and have lost three games in a row without Durant.
The Suns sit as the 10th seed in the West.
