Blazers Star Players Attracting Significant Interest From Other Teams
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a sluggish start to the season. After showing life in the season's first quarter, the Blazers appear to be reverting to the team we all thought they'd be to start the season.
The Trail Blazers have an 8-16 record and sit in 13th place in the loaded Western Conference. They have an uphill battle, but with little talent on their side compared to the other teams, they will likely fight for the No. 1 pick in the draft rather than a spot in the top 10 in the West.
Not only that but prior to this season, the Blazers were already in sell mode. Nothing has changed through the first 24 games of the season, and the Blazers remain sellers as the trade deadline looms.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Trail Blazers have already received trade interest from three core players: guard Anfernee Simons, forward Jermain Grant, and center Robert Williams III.
It's unclear if the Trail Blazers have all these three players on the trading block, but if so, they could receive a large number of assets in return to accelerate their rebuilding efforts.
One player who has been reported to be on the trading block for the Blazers is Grant. Grant was at the forefront of many trade rumors prior to the start of this season. He remains a top trade target for many teams looking to be contenders this season.
At 30 years old, Grant possesses a skill set that could help contending teams or teams on the fringe of contending. However, this season has not been the best for the veteran forward. He is averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 38 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 22 games.
Grant is a strong wing who could hold his own on both sides of the ball.
Simons' time in Portland could be winding down. He is the longest-tenured Blazer and has not been the player they'd hoped for this season.
Williams is attractive to many teams that need a center and a defensive upgrade. When Williams is right, he is one of the most fierce defenders in the league. The only problem with Williams is his health. Can he be on the court when it matters most?
The Blazers could be one of the more attractive teams to poach from as we approach the trade deadline.
More Blazers: Blazers Provide Massive Injury Update on Rookie Center Donovan Clingan