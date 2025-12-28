Why Doesn't Caleb Love Play More for the Portland Trail Blazers?

On most nights, rookie Caleb Love delivers a few points for the Portland Trail Blazers in reserve minutes, oftentimes looking for his own shot first, second, and third. Sometimes, though, Love shows that he deserves more minutes. Immediately.

This past Tuesday was one of those nights for the former Arizona Wildcat. Love had a starter-quality night, dropping 17 points, grabbing three rebounds, no fouls, and even swatting three shots in 34 minutes during a 110-106 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center.

This was the fourth time Love had scored at least 17 points this season, and the sixth game with a double-digit scoring total. Filling up the cup in the NBA is an undeniable skill, and Love is showing his dynamite scoring from the Big 12, Pac-12, and ACC has translated over to the pros well. Almost perfectly.

Why Isn't Caleb Love Playing More on Blazers?

Love's boom games don't come often enough to justify starter minutes. As a reserve gunner, he can shoot Portland in and out of games. Never forget his 1-12 night during a 122-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Love lost that game nearly singlehandedly. You can't rely on that too much if your team has designs on competing.

Even with Tiago Splitter taking over the team in the controversial fashion he did, this team is trying to compete for a postseason spot. Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija have progressed enough to justify an earnest attempt in 2025-26.

Love's inefficiency is keeping him from being a true sixth man just yet. Luckily, good coaching can fix that.

Caleb Love Belongs Behind Jrue Holiday For Now

Whenever Jrue Holiday returns from his calf strain, he'll probably play behind Sharpe on the bench. That means Love will become a garbage time player, assuming Splitter mostly deploys Holiday at the 1 and 2.

Love's time will come. It's just not now. It'll just take serious efficiency strides to achieve that.