Blazers Notes: 3 Trade Options, Blazers Linked to Free Agent Forward, Yang Hansen Prediction
Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is entering his rookie season as a potential key member of the team's rotation.
If next season goes awry for Portland, there are three Blazers who could be traded midseason for a sizable haul of assets or notable cap relief.
Among those candidates are Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson, and Jerami Grant.
Finally, guard MarJon Beauchamp, a former first-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, is free agent and reportedly "impressed" team officals in a workout.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
3 Trade Options Blazers Should Explore After Active Offseason
Blazers Rumors: Free Agent Former First-Round Pick 'Impresses' Portland in Workout
Why Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Could Play a Major Role This Season
Blazers’ Damian Lillard Gives Exclusive Shoes to His Elite Camp Invitees
3 Blazers Who Need to Level Up for Portland to Make Playoffs This Year
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
