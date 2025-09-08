Blazers Notes: 3 Trade Options, Blazers Linked to Free Agent Forward, Yang Hansen Prediction

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is entering his rookie season as a potential key member of the team's rotation.

If next season goes awry for Portland, there are three Blazers who could be traded midseason for a sizable haul of assets or notable cap relief.

Among those candidates are Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson, and Jerami Grant.

Finally, guard MarJon Beauchamp, a former first-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, is free agent and reportedly "impressed" team officals in a workout.

