Blazers Officially Land No. 11 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers will select No. 11 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Blazers, projected to be in the top 10, fell outside of the top 10, putting the Dallas Mavericks inside the top 4.
Portland had a 63.4 percent chance of drafting with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They also had a 3.7 percent chance of winning the lottery and selecting first overall.
None of that came to flourish, as the Dallas Mavericks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick after just a 1.8 percent shot at winning the lottery.
This is the first time in franchise history that the Mavericks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick. As for the Blazers, they hope to build around the young talent they have already had over the past handful of season in addition to this pick they will select with.
After coming off an impressive freshman season in Durham, Duke superstar forward Cooper Flagg is the likely No. 1 overall pick. Flagg is coming off a remarkable freshman campaign, posting averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three.
His year at Duke ranks among the most decorated in recent memory. He earned accolades such as AP Player of the Year, consensus First-Team All-American, and a host of others, including the Lute Olson and Julius Erving Awards. He also swept major conference honors, including ACC Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and All-Defensive team honors, solidifying his status as one of the most polished one-and-done prospects in college basketball history.
It's unclear what direction the Blazers will take, but with a solid draft ahead, they will have plenty of options.
