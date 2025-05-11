Breaking Down Blazers Chance to Win First Overall Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers will bring out all their good luck charms on Monday for the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, hoping to secure the top pick and, with it, Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is undoubtedly the top prospect in this year's draft; he would be an immediate culture-changing player who is versatile, can play multiple positions, and exhibits no clear weaknesses in his game.
He can create his shot and generate offense with an impressive face-up game. Additionally, he possesses one of the best motors in the draft, consistently battling for loose balls and aggressively rebounding on every possession.
The lottery will determine who secures the top spot, while the other 14 teams will focus on moving up as high as possible to select the best options after Flagg.
The Blazers have a 3.7 percent chance of securing the top selection, currently holding the 10th-best odds among the lottery teams.
The Atlanta Hawks won the lottery last year from the same position, so it is still possible that Portland could sneak their way up to get Flagg, but it is much more likely they will choose elsewhere.
There is roughly a 20 percent chance that the team will finish below 10th place, which may not be as painful as expected, considering the lack of consensus regarding the draft prospects.
This suggests that teams are likely ranking players on their big boards quite differently, allowing interesting players to potentially fall within Portland's range.
The Blazers have a 16.9 percent chance of landing in the Top 4, which would be massive for the organization, as they would have their choice of the top prospects and would not have to worry about their guy getting chosen.
Cooper Flagg would fit well with Portland's core, potentially enabling the team to take the next step and acquire a two-way difference maker who complements Anfree Simons and Scoot Henderson.
In all likelihood, the Blazers' scouting team will be hard at work scouting the lower tier of draft prospects to find another key piece.
