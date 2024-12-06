Blazers Positioned to Secure Multiple Draft Picks in Potential Trade for Center
An NBA middle-aged Portland Trail Blazers center (i.e. someone in his mid-to-late-20s) has been garnering major trade interest from multiple rival teams — and it may not be who you think.
Per Jake Fischer via Substack's The Stein Line, 28-year-old deep-bench Portland center Duop Reath has been receiving surprising trade interest from rival NBA squads.
"Teams can also trade for any player whose salary comes in below this season's two years of service minimum contract value of $2.0875 million," Fischer notes. "It's why I've been told that Portland has received early trade calls on reserve center Duop Reath."
"He's really interesting," a rival Western Conference front office executive told Fischer.
"Reath is behind three big men in the Trail Blazers' rotation: Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton and rookie standout Donovan Clingan. But Reath could realistically provide backup minutes elsewhere. He's making $2.048 million this season and is on Portland's books for 2025-26 at $2.2 million. Is there a world where some rival front office, limited in ways to improve their team, values Reath's potential contribution enough to offer the Blazers multiple second-round picks? We're going to find out."
Last year, as a 27-year-old rookie, Reath carved out surprising rotation minutes after Ayton's nominal backup, Williams, found himself shelved for the year following a scant six games. Across 68 contests (20 starts), the 6-foot-11 big man showed off his versatility as a shotmaker, averaging an encouraging 9.1 points on .461/.359/742 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals a night. With Clingan, the No. 7 overall draft pick out of the University of Connecticut in this summer's draft, now taking precedence over Reath, the Aussie has played sparingly this season. Appearing in just 12 games, Reath is averaging 1.6 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the floor (31.3 percent from deep) and 0.7 rebounds in just 4.8 spot minutes per bout.
Reath has effectively been buried on the Trail Blazers' depth chart as Portland has prioritized showcasing two other, pricier trade chips in Ayton (earning $34 million this year) and Williams ($12.4 million). But Reath's output last year and his tiny sticker tag could give him at least some value, and given that the Trail Blazers should be in the asset-accruing business, it may behoove them to move off Reath. Then again, if the team can ditch Ayton and/or Williams, it would theoretically have more minutes for Reath, too.
