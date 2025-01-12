Blazers Predicted to Part Ways With Jerami Grant For $24M Star Guard
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to be one of the few teams to make a trade or two as the highly anticipated trade deadline approaches.
NBA teams have less than a month to bolster their rosters or prepare for the future. The Blazers are among the latter.
The Blazers will look to move many of their veteran players as they prepare for the future, and among those is veteran forward Jerami Grant.
In this trade proposal by Reese Kunz of Rip City Project, Grant is involved in a three-team deal that will see him land with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Grizzlies receive: Jerami Grant
Heat receive: Marcus Smart and Jabari Walker
Trail Blazers receive: Terry Rozier, Luke Kennard, and three Second-Round Picks
The Blazers receive two solid players in return and three second-round picks in this trade idea.
"In this hypothetical deal, Portland gets the short end of the stick in terms of talent. However, similar to the proposed deal with Milwaukee, where the Blazers land Middleton, swapping Grant for Rozier would shorten the number of years they'd be on the books for such a substantial contract."
Both Rozier and Kennard are players who could be used by contending teams, which is why they will most likely be rentals for the rest of the season.
Rozier is owed $24.9 million this season and $26.6 million next year. He is not figured to be a long-term piece for the Blazers, who are looking to get to the next chapter.
As for Kennard, he is on an expiring deal, which would be perfect for the Blazers. He would give them more flexibility while he doesn't fit the current timeline. However, he is a career 44 percent career shooter, which could come in handy for Portland.
While the players the Blazers get back in this scenario aren't ideal, the big win in this trade idea is getting out of Grant's contract.
Grant is owed $29 million this season, which will only grow for the remainder of his deal. Grant's contract is one of the worst in the NBA, as his play does not reflect the money he is receiving.
The 30-year-old has regressed in his time in Portland, which is not ideal considering how desperate the Blazers are to move on from him.
The contract will only worsen, but the hope is the Blazers will move on from him sooner rather than later.
