Blazers 'Not Actively' Shopping Vet Big Man in Trade Talks: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams that everyone is watching now that the trade deadline is approaching. Even though there is still a month left before it gets here, teams are starting to make calls.
Portland has more than a few guys that teams are intrigued with. They are trying to rebuild and are only willing to make a few guys untouchable.
Jerami Grant has been one of the targets wildly talked about. His combination of size and scoring makes him an attractive player to teams around the league.
Another player that has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate is center Robert Williams III. He has been someone that multiple teams have been eyeing.
It doesn't look like the Trail Blazers are going to make him available, despite their glutton of centers on the roster. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Blazers haven't been actively shopping him around.
That doesn't mean that they might not ship him somewhere else. They just aren't actively calling other teams trying to get rid of him.
With how few games Williams III has played, it might be hard for Portland to get the draft compensation that they might be looking for.
Since coming to Portland before last season in the Malcolm Brogdon and Jrue Holiday trade, Williams III has played just 18 games in a Blazers uniform. That has limited his ability to make an impact for the Trail Blaazers.
Williams III is still just 27 years old. He should be in the prime of his career. The problem is that he has been injury-prone for his entire career.
If they decide to keep Williams III, he could be the backup to Donovan Clingan. Portland might decide to ship Deandre Ayton out in the offseason in order to make that happen.
Portland is one of the teams that everyone is gong to be watching when the trade deadline happens. There could be a bidding war for some of their players, which is a good thing for them.
Williams III is averaging 6.6 points, five rebounds, and one assist on the year.
