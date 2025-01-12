Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Provides Massive Injury Update on Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers are almost at the point in their season where they can confidently decide to become sellers at the trade deadline. Right now, they sit at 13th in the Western Conference.
That means the Blazers are a whopping six games back of the tenth spot, which is the final play-in spot. It's clear that the Trail Blazers need to start shopping some of their players to other teams.
One of the players who is garnering a lot of interest around the league is forward Jerami Grant. Grant is perhaps the most valuable asset that the Blazers have who could be on the block.
Grant is the kind of player that a lot of other teams covet because of his size and scoring ability. His length allows him to be a solid defender and score in the paint.
Unfortunately for Grant and the Blazers, he has been out with a facial injury for the last few games. He hasn't been able to increase his value a month or so ahead of the trade deadline.
Head coach Chauncey Billups just gave an injury update on Grant, saying that he's still not ready to return to play yet. He is still experiencing some soreness in his jaw.
The Blazers are hoping to have him back on the court soon. Having him out there and healthy is the best thing for the franchise right now.
Grant isn't the only player who could potentially be on his way out at the trade deadline. Portland has several players who other teams are making calls about.
Other teams have indicated interest in Robert Williams III and Anfernee Simons as well. Simons looks a lot less likely to be traded than Williams III, although Portland is not actively shopping either player.
If Portland does decide to start shipping players out, they will be looking for draft compensation as well as some younger players who can help accelerate the rebuild.
Grant is the player who could probably fetch the highest price from another team. There could be a bidding war for his services once the trade deadline approaches.
Grant is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists so far this season.
