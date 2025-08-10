Blazers React to Incredible Logo Redesign

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; The Blazer Dancers perform before a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers' official social media account has responded to an amazing team logo redesign.

Hilarious social media handle @nba_paint, intended to look like retro Microsoft Paint, created a very goofy, very literal take on the team's relatively ambiguous-looking logo.

"[Bruh. [Y'all] had one job. [Where's] the [basketball]???? ALSO. [This doesn't] look like a trail blazer to me smh [shaking my head]," @nba_paint wrote. "[Might] as well be The Portland Two Pieces of Rope."

The reconsidered design depicts an anthropomorphized basketball, wearing a top hat, as a settler on the Oregon Trail, with a fiery streak augmenting the back wheel of its covered wagon. The wagon is on its haunches, essentially pulling a "wheelie."

@nba_paint explained its logic in crafting the design. We've had to correct the quote for a lack of capitalizations at the top of sentences.

"[Has] a [basketball]. [Basketball] = orange. [Basketball] is blazing that trail so hard," @nba_paint adds. "[The design] represents the fast pace that the team will play with. [Has] yee haw. [Wheelies] are cool. [Fact]."

"AMAZING," cracked the Trail Blazers social media account in a celebratory retweet.

It's true that the team's current logo is pretty abstract, and a fairly far cry from any sort of Oregon Trail ties. In theory, could a Frank Miller-esque comic book-graphic take on @nba_paint's approach to the logo design actually be a cool twist? Or would it be too busy and too hard to read as a small icon on a player jersey that also needs to make space for a sponsor logo, a jersey number, and on the back a player name?

The Portland faithful could be in the market for a new look, as they undergo a summer roster revamp.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin brought in a pair of 35-year-old All-Stars, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, to augment the club's backcourt.

Obviously Holiday and Lillard aren't going to be long-term solutions at the guard spot (Lillard isn't even going to be available until probably the 2026-27 season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear), so perhaps the hope is that the decorated duo can help train the team's next generation of guards, 22-year-old shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and 21-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson.

Portland also bought out the expiring $35.5 million contract of former starting center Deandre Ayton, who went on to sign a two-season, $16.2 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

