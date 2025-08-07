Blazers Rumors: Insider Reveals Surprise Timeline for Sale of Team
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the process of being sold. The Allens have finally decided to part ways with the franchise, although Paul Allen, the principal owner, died back in 2018.
This is the biggest distraction that the Blazers will have to deal with until the process is done. The Boston Celtics were the most recent team to deal with this distraction.
While the Allens have been keeping their eyes open for potential buyers for years, the actual timeline for the sale of the franchise was recently revealed to the public.
More news: Damian Lillard Urged to Make Major Change to Play Style to Remain Good With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will be sold in a matter of months
According to the Sports Business Journal, the Trail Blazers will be sold within the next few months. Part of what they were waiting on was the valuation of the Celtics.
While the Blazers will not go for nearly as much as one of the most storied franchises in the world, there's a good chance that Portland will go for upwards of $3 billion.
Whatever person comes in to buy the team is going to have to figure out a long-term home for the Trail Blazers, as the lease with the Moda Center is only for five more years.
Portland will only be sold to a group that pledges to keep it in the city. The Trail Blazers do not want to be a team that is relocated out of the Pacific Northwest like the Supersonics were.
More news: Damian Lillard Expects to Return to His Peak Form With Blazers Following Achilles Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers sale will likely happen in the 2025-26 season
It is expected that the sale will be taken care of at some point during the 2025-26 season. It is too close to the start of the season for it to be finished before the year starts.
Portland fans are excited about the prospect of a new owner coming in and helping the team get out of the malaise of mediocrity that they have been stuck in for the last half-decade.
Adding Damian Lillard back will certainly get fans to show back up to the arena when he suits back up in the 2026-27 season.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Makes Surprising Decision on Playing This Offseason
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.