Blazers Reportedly Not Done Trading Key Players
The Portland Trail Blazers finally made a move. After not doing anything at the trade deadline, the Blazers decided to move on from guard Anfernee Simons, and two second-round picks, trading him to the Boston Celtics.
In return, the Trail Blazers got Jrue Holiday. The Blazers briefly had Holiday before last season started, before they ultimately re-routed him to Boston. Now, they have him back.
Simons was a popular name around the trade deadline that other teams were interested in. The Blazers now decide to move him, and it doesn't look like he'll be the only one who will be moved.
According to reports from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Blazers could look to move both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III in addition to Simons. Those are the next two guys who could be on the move.
If the Blazers did decide to do that, they would be moving two centers out and leaving Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath as the only two centers left on the roster.
Of course, the Blazers could end up drafting a center in the upcoming draft. That is likely when the Blazers will be looking to make some more moves.
Portland might be starting to develop a plan for the future of the franchise. It seems that they have made a decision at guard, deciding to build around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
If they move both Williams III and Ayton, they will be making a decision to build around Clingan and Reath at the center position. That might be a smart decision.
Both of those players had major injury problems last season. Williams hasn't even played 30 games in the last two seasons with the Blazers. Ayton missed the last month and a half of last season.
Even when Ayton was out there on the court, he didn't show full effort. The Blazers no longer want to deal with that, so they'll try to get anything they back they can back in return for him.
