Blazers Reportedly Won't 'Sell Low' on Coveted Trade Piece Ahead of Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers will be one of the more active teams as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The deadline, which is just over a month away, is one of the more anticipated dates in the NBA calendar.
The trade deadline is hardly ever disappointing, and with how this season is going, we could see many trades for many teams, whether they are contenders or believe they can be contenders.
Conversely, the Blazers are looking to deal many of their players by February's trade deadline. Portland isn't going anywhere this season, and this could be their chance to deal with many of their veteran guys prior to the trade deadline.
One of the top players the Blazers could trade away is their top defensive-minded center, Robert Williams III.
While he has been limited this season, Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported that the Blazers wouldn't 'sell low' on their coveted trade piece ahead of the deadline.
"The Blazers really like Williams' skillset, and they believe he is an experienced talent that can be a driving force for the team's overall growth. Any team thinking the Trail Blazers will sell low on Williams is mistaken, as this front office understands he is one of their more valuable players given his contract and production when healthy," said Siegel.
This news comes quite as a shock, considering Williams has hardly played this week and has been limited when he has been healthy enough to play.
Williams has only played in 11 of the 33 games this season but is averaging 6.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 72 percent from the field and 16.5 minutes per game.
The 27-year-old missed the start of the season due to a grade 1 left hamstring strain he suffered in training camp. He was back a month later, but he has yet to consistently show his true prowess in Portland.
It is clear that his time in the Pacific Northwest is coming to an end, but the Blazers won't be letting go of him that easily. The Blazers are one of the more lowly teams in the league, and Williams is one of a few players who could be moved at the start of February.
Williams may be injury-prone, but it is clear that he could be a difference-maker for a team looking to improve on the defensive end.
