Blazers' Robert Williams Trade Value Revealed After Various Injuries
Robert Williams is one of the Portland Trail Blazers' most impactful players when he is on the court. However, since the team is in a rebuilding phase, he is likely to be available for other teams to acquire him.
The player has significant issues with his knee, leading to limited playing time on the court and a decrease in his value to Portland.
According to reporter Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, the future of Williams with the Blazers is uncertain.
"A healthy Williams is a winning player. His combination of rim protection, rebounding, defensive acumen and being a lob threat leads to productive minutes when he is on the floor," Fentress wrote.
"At this point, Williams’ trade value is largely limited to his expiring contract. A rebuilding team wouldn’t value him, while a contending team couldn’t trust that he would remain healthy long enough to help them win."
He played only 35 games in the 2022-2023 season during his final year with the Boston Celtics before being traded, and then played just six games for the team in the following season.
This past year, he participated in a total of 20 games, with three starts, yet again failing to play even a quarter of the season.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Expert Proposes Bold Blazers Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
At his best, Williams can be a promising, energetic pick-and-roll big who can catch lob passes and crashes the boards hard.
On defense, he can switch onto most players on the court and is one of the league's top rim protectors.
He is a prototypical center for the modern game, capable of doing the dirty work for a team and allowing other star players to carry the offensive creation load.
Williams has a one-year deal worth $13.3 million that is set to expire, making it a bargain for a player who can be as impactful all over the field as he can be.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Announce Good Luck Charm in Cooper Flagg Pursuit
At just 27 years old, he is also entering what is expected to be his athletic prime, making him a valuable asset for any team.
However, his injuries have raised questions about his ability to remain on the court for the entire season.
A team like the Los Angeles Lakers could hand over some assets to take a flier on Williams, though the Lakers have been hesitant to take a risk on an injured big man without a reduced cost in acquiring the player.
The best course of action for Portland might be to hold onto the player, hoping he can get healthy over the offseason, and trying to move him at the deadline to a contender.
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.