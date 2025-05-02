Blazers Announce Good Luck Charm in Cooper Flagg Pursuit
Following an underwhelming 36-46 season, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves headed for the lottery for a fourth consecutive year under newly-extended head coach Chauncey Billups.
Positive signs of growth from forward Toumani Camara, new acquisition Deni Avdija, and rookie Donovan Clingan might have been the most exciting developments for the Trail Blazers this year. Recent lottery picks Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson were a bit more up-and-down.
Portland ownership also extended general manager Joe Cronin on a long-term deal.
Now, the team turns its attention to May 12's impending lottery.
The Trail Blazers have just a 4 percent chance to nab the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft, a four-to-five percent chance at the No. 4 pick, and a 12 percent chance of moving up to select at No. 4. Clingan was the No. 7 pick last year out of Connecticut, Henderson was selected at No. 3 after two years with the G League Ignite in 2023, and Sharpe was also taken at No. 7 after redshirting his lone season at Kentucky in 2022.
One-and-done Duke freshman power forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be the top selection in what is considered to be among the better draft classes of recent vintage.
The Trail Blazers are looking to mitigate their relatively slim odds to nab the rights to the top overall pick (something they haven't had since No. 1, when they selected Greg Oden ahead of likely future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Al Horford).
Accordingly, the team is bringing one of their most pleasant development stories, Camara, to serve as the club's onstage representative for the lottery in Chicago, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
The 6-foot-8 Belgian forward, still just 24, has emerged as one of the league's top young perimeter defenders.
He also grew on offense this season, averaging 11.3 points on .458/.375/.722 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 78 contests.
Will Camara's presence be enough to help improve the Trail Blazers' fortunes? Time will tell.
