Blazers Rookie Elects to Leave Portland to Sign With Eastern Conference Team

Will Portland live to regret this departure?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Portland Trail Blazers logo warmup jersey before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ahead of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers are losing one of their Exhibit 10 signings.

Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets are nearing a two-way agreement with 6-foot-8 forward Yongxi “Jacky” Cui, though Brooklyn was mum when asked to confirm the rumor. Although Cui had apparently agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Trail Blazers, he had yet to actually sign it, meaning he was able to field better offers elsewhere.

This story will be updated.

Published
Clyde, Rick Barry, and Pistol Pete Now these players, could never be beat.

