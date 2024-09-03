New Jerami Grant Trade Proposal Lands Blazers Young Western Conference Star
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the offseason looking to potentially part ways with some of the veterans on the roster. They moved guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Washington Wizards but still have some pieces that could be used in a trade.
One of those players is veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been in trade talks throughout the entire summer, mainly with the Los Angeles Lakers.
So far, the holdup on any deal has been the hesitancy of Los Angeles to include more than one first-round draft pick. Talks haven't gone anywhere and Grant remains on the Portland roster with training camp coming up soon.
However, this has opened the door for the potential of other teams to sneak in and land Grant. In a new trade proposal by Reese Kunz of Rip City Project, Portland would land a young star.
The deal would be between the Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets. Golden State would receive Grant and center Robert Williams III.
Brooklyn would get center Kevon Looney and forward Andrew Wiggins. And Portland would receive forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Ben Simmons.
"Rebuilding teams typically value draft capital over players in these types of trades, but Cronin has proven in prior trades to value both players and picks. In this case, Jonathan Kuminga would be too enticing to pass up. He would even be more valuable than the two first-round picks the Lakers would be offering, given that he is an established asset. Between Deni Avdija and Kuminga, the Blazers would have their wings of the future."
Landing Kuminga in this deal would make it worthwhile. He is ascending as a player and could help Portland with their rebuild.
Last season, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for Golden State. He also is decent on the defensive end of the floor, giving the Trail Blazers a solid young player to work around.
Simmons would be more of a throw-in to make salaries work out but his expiring contract could benefit Portland. He is scheduled to make $40.3 million this season and would give Portland nice salary relief after the season ended.
While this trade may be unlikely, it could be a good way for the Trail Blazers to land a young star player. It remains to be seen if they will trade Grant but there is still time between now and training camp.
