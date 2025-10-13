Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Already Impressing HC Chauncey Billups
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Yang Hansen impressed in his second game of the preseason on Friday after a disappointing first outing two days prior.
Hansen finished with 16 points in 17 minutes, adding four rebounds, an assist and three blocks. Hansen showed some signs of being a rookie, committing five personal fouls but also The seven-footer made two of three three-point attempts, displaying his rare ability to play in the paint while remaining a threat from deep.
“He’s had some moments in camp where he shows some flashes,” Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “He’s had some moments where you’re just like, ‘Wow. He’s not supposed to be doing that at that size.’”
Hansen's second outing in the preseason was a welcome sight to Trail Blazers fans after his preseason debut against Golden State, in which he had just four points in 21 minutes before fouling out.
The performance, the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft said, came as a relief.
His head coach told reporters that he had felt bad for Hansen after his debut, because the young player "cares so much" and "felt like he let the team down." Billups reported that Hansen had spent a lot of time in between games studying film from the Warriors game and discussing how he could improve on his weaknesses.
“Even when I made the second three, I still feel my hands shaking,” Hansen said through an interpreter. “When I got (the) layups, when I got that spin — I feel like that’s my move — so when I got my move today, I think that’s the moment I let it go.”
Billups was happy to see Hansen's improvement, not just because of the promise it shows of what he can add to the team, but also because it validates the hard work the young rookie has put in over the offseason.
'Some Spectacular Plays'
“He played good, man,” Billups said. “Obviously, he made some spectacular plays that I’m sure we’ll be seeing again … on TV. But he was good. He was really good all over the place. I thought his rim protection was tri-level, a lot of block shots. He was in some better spots defensively in the game as well. As I told y’ all … I felt bad for him in the first game. He just wanted to play so well, and we all wanted him to.
“And so to see him come out the very next game and play so much better … look so much more comfortable, it makes you happy. Because he works his butt off, man, and he’s trying to please all of us. And he’s hearing a million different voices — most he can’t even understand, talking too fast for him — but I was super proud of him, super proud of him tonight.”
