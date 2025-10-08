Under-the-Radar Blazers Signing Highlighted as Potential Breakout Player
The Portland Trail Blazers made some significant changes to the roster this offseason. Buying out Deandre Ayton was a massive decision, indicating that they didn't think he could help them win.
Portland also brought Damian Lillard back, although he won't play at all this season. Those were the two biggest moves that the Trail Blazers made this summer.
They also signed Blake Wesley, which got much less attention. One NBA analyst believes he could be an under-the-radar piece who could really help the Blazers this season.
More news: Blazers' Jerami Grant Clarifies Comments About Not Wanting to Come Off Bench
Blake Wesely Could Be an Underrated Player For The Trail Blazers
John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that Wesley could end up being an underrated player in the backcourt, especially with Lillard out this year.
"However, Wesley can defend, and that is part of Portland’s identity as it tries to make the postseason (we think?) in a crowded Western Conference. The Blazers are also thin in the backcourt, with Scoot Henderson injured and also not exactly locked in as a long-term starter and Damian Lillard out for the season. That could provide a window for Wesley to establish a long-term role after the Washington Wizards unceremoniously bought him out."
Wesley has struggled to find a role in the NBA so far in his NBA career. He has struggled to put it together on the offensive end of the court, which is why the Wizards and the Spurs cut ties with him.
More news: Blazers' Yang Hansen Gets High Praise From Star Teammate
Hollinger acknowledges that Wesley has to improve on the offensive end of the court if he wants to carve out a long-term role with the Blazers.
"But the 22-year-old Wesley has to show some progress offensively, too, where he scored just 15.4 points per 100 possessions last season on 51.0 percent true shooting and sprinkled in far too many turnovers. On a Blazers team desperate for offense, he’ll have to do more."
The Blazers will give him an opportunity to earn rotational minutes during training camp, but he has to be better on offense to really get a chance to see the court in meaningful games.
Last season with the Spurs, Wesley averaged 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, and two assists per game.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.