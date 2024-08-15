Blazers Schedule: Key Dates, Best Games, and More for 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 schedule for the Portland Trail Blazers has been released. Portland finished last season with a record of 21-61 and will be looking to be more consistent on the floor this time around.
The Trail Blazers have a nice collection of young players that will keep fans intrigued throughout the season. While Portland isn't expected to be a true contender again this year, the overall growth and development will be crucial.
Players like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan will all have eyes on them this year. Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija will also be players to watch but they are a little more established in their careers.
Here are some of the key dates and best games from the schedule release.
Key Dates
Oct 23: The Trail Blazers will open the season at home against the Golden State Warriors. This will be a great chance for Portland to show they have grown over the offseason, playing against a team that will be vying for a playoff spot.
Nov. 12: Portland begins the second annual NBA In-Season Tournament on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will be played at home and has a tip-off time of 7 p.m. PT. The In-Season Tournament rebranded itself to be the Emirates NBA Cup this season.
April 13: Portland's season finale will be against the Los Angeles Lakers on at home. While unlikely to be a meaningful game for the Trail Blazers, they may have the chance to spoil things for Los Angeles.
Best Games
Nov. 1: Portland welcomes the Oklahoma City Thunder to town, giving them a run at the best team in the Western Conference a year ago. The Thunder have become one of the more fun teams around the NBA, giving the Portland fans a chance to see this rising team.
Jan. 28: The Trail Blazers will welcome former star guard Damian Lillard back to town when the Bucks come to the Moda Center. Lillard played the first 11 years of his career with the Trail Blazers, making this a special occasion.
Feb 26: The Trail Blazers head to Washington to take on the Wizards. Clingan will get his first chance to matchup with No. 2 pick Alex Sarr and Avdija will get to face his old team for the first time.
March 23: Portland welcomes the defending champion Boston Celtics to town for the second matchup of the season. The Trail Blazers and Celtics play on March 5 in Boston.
More
-Portland plays the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back games at home early in the season. Oct 25 and Oct 27 will mark the two times that the Pelicans come to the Moda Center this year.
-On Nov. 12 and 13, Portland will host the Timberwolves two games in a row. As mentioned earlier, the first game will be part of the Emirates NBA Cup.
-Later in Nov., Portland will play the Houston Rockets on the road in back-to-back games. The first game will be part of the Emirates NBA Cup as well.