Blazers' Scott Henderson Must Improve on Two Crucial Areas in Year Three
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson's production numbers saw a slight drop from his rookie season in the 2024-25 season, most noticeably his points per game, which fell to 12.7 from 14.0, and his assists, which sunk to 5.1 from 5.4.
Although his numbers dropped in his second season, Henderson had a higher field goal percentage (41.9 percent) and 3-point percentage (35.4 percent) than his rookie season. Despite his assists per game numbers falling, he led the team in the category.
The 2023 third overall pick is entering the penultimate season of his four-year, $44.363 million contract with the Blazers, and only started 10 of the 66 games he participated in during the 2024-25 season. He started 32 of his 62 games in 2023-24.
Henderson's main competition for the starting point guard spot is Anfernee Simons, who is entering the final year of his four-year deal with the Blazers. If he does not renew his contract before then, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Henderson averaged more rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than Simons by slim margins in the 2024-25 season, but the 25-year-old led him in most other categories.
Simons led Portland in points per game last season with 19.3, almost seven full points more than Henderson, and shoots more efficiently across field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage compared to Henderson.
The Blazers finished their 2024-25 season with a record of 36-46, leaving them 12th in the Western Conference and three games out of the play in. They will hope to see an improvement among Henderson's averages and stat totals to help them make that push for the postseason, which they haven't qualified for since Damian Lillard's departure.
