Blazers Star Downgraded Ahead of Heat Matchup
Will this critical Portland piece suit up against Miami on Tuesday?
Will a critical Portland Trail Blazers starter, a late addition to his club's injury report, suit up against the Miami Heat on Tuesday?
Starting Portland forward Toumani Camara is now questionable, an ominous designation, to play for the Trail Blazers due to an undisclosed illness, the team has divulged via its official PR account on X:
Camara is Portland's best defender, a versatile forward who can credibly guard any wing. He likely would have been Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups' preferred option against embattled six-time All-Star Heat small forward Jimmy Butler. That duty will now likely fall to veteran combo forward Jerami Grant.
