Blazers Star Downgraded Ahead of Heat Matchup

Jan 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) and center Deandre Ayton (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Will a critical Portland Trail Blazers starter, a late addition to his club's injury report, suit up against the Miami Heat on Tuesday?

Starting Portland forward Toumani Camara is now questionable, an ominous designation, to play for the Trail Blazers due to an undisclosed illness, the team has divulged via its official PR account on X:

Camara is Portland's best defender, a versatile forward who can credibly guard any wing. He likely would have been Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups' preferred option against embattled six-time All-Star Heat small forward Jimmy Butler. That duty will now likely fall to veteran combo forward Jerami Grant.

This story will be updated...

