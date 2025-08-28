Blazers Urged to Shake Things Up With 5-Player, 2-Pick Blockbuster Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers have been very vocal that their goal next year is to make the playoffs. They believe that it's time for them to take a step forward as a franchise.
Portland made the decision to waive Deandre Ayton and trade for Jrue Holiday in order to help them achieve that goal. Still, they play in the tougher conference.
In order to make the playoffs and stay as a consistent contender, Bleacher Report has a trade proposal that would help them do just that, as well as actually make some noise.
Trade proposal from Bleacher Report would be a huge win for the Trail Blazers
Here is the full proposal:
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers receive: Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, a 2028 first-round pick (via ORL) and a 2030 first-round pick (via POR or MIL)
This would be a home run trade for the Trail Blazers if they could somehow pull this off. Adding three key contributors from a team in the NBA Finals would be unbelievable.
Getting rid of Jerami Grant and his horrendous contract would constitute this trade as a grand slam, even if they do have to part ways with Clingan and two first-round picks.
From the Pacers' perspective, there is no reason why they would make this trade. They love Nembhard, who is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.
Toppin has turned into one of the best bench players in the league. Mathurin might finally blossom into a really good player this year when he's a starter. No chance this trade would actually happen.
The Trail Blazers likely will wait until the trade deadline to make another trade
It's highly unlikely that the Blazers will be able to dump either Grant or Robert Williams III before the season starts, so the trade deadline will be a time to monitor this team.
If they can stay healthy, they feel as though they have a great chance to make the playoffs, despite the fact that the Western Conference is a juggernaut.
This trade with the Pacers is not one that is going to be available to them at any point.
