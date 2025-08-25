Former Star Blazers Forward Provides Big Update on 2025 Hall of Fame Speech
The Portland Trail Blazers have a very decorated alum ascending to Springfield next month.
More news: Blazers New Owner Would Have Tried to Trade for Luka Doncic, Says Insider
Former Trail Blazers sharpshooting combo forward Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star while with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, recently supplied a happy progress report on his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame speech, via his podcast "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony."
“(There's) a tear coming down, for sure. That's the moment. Fam, kids, people that you grew up with,” Anthony said.
“The speech is written,” Anthony revealed.
More news:Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
Anthony's enshrinement ceremony is slated to tip off on September 6.
The 6-foot-7 Syracuse product fully embraced life as a role player in Portland in the latter years of his career, acting to support All-NBA superstar Damian Lillard from 2019-21. Across those two seasons, Anthony averaged 14.3 points on .425/.399/.867 shooting splits, 4.6 boards, 1.5 dimes, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
A Decorated 2025 Hall of Fame Class
Anthony and former eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year center Dwight Howard will both be joining the Hall of Fame twice over next month.
In addition to their enshrinement for their individual achievements, both will also be joining a second time as members of the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Games, known as the "Redeem Team." Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh and future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Chris Paul were also on that decorated roster.
A trio of WNBA all-timers made the cut this year, too: four-time champion Seattle Storm superstar point guard Sue Bird, 2014 MVP Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore, and former 2017 MVP Chicago Sky/Lynx center Sylvia Fowles.
On the coaching side, two-time NCAA champion Florida coach Billy Donovan, now leading the Chicago Bulls to the play-in tournament ever year, made the cut. Miami Heat majority owner Micky Arison joined the club, and former league official Danny Crawford.
"When the call comes and, in my case, I saw Springfield on the phone," Anthony said when he heard about his official induction in April, per ESPN. "You know what time it is [when] Springfield is on the phone. You know who it is. You get the phone call, and you hear, 'You're in.' And I think for me, it was a burden off of my shoulders."
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.