Blazers Willing to Listen to Trade Offers for Three Stars: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are on a five-game winning streak.
They have lost one time in the last 10 contests and that loss was to the best team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
All signs have pointed to rebuilding this season and all signs have pointed to collecting assets as they move forward, and although that still appears to be the plan, Portland is inching closer to the No. 12 seed in the West.
The play-in tournament becomes an option at the No. 10 seed.
As for the hottest team in the NBA lately, rebuilding is still in the cards despite the recent success. Assuming that doesn't change, Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report discussed pieces that make sense to move for the young Trail Blazers and moves the team is reportedly open to making.
"They’re open to moving any of their veterans—particularly Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton, although it’s tough to see Ayton having much of a market right now.
"I don’t expect them to put more of their draft picks in play in deals (particularly the 2028-30 Bucks picks and swaps they got in the Lillard trade, which are looking pretty valuable), but if they’re getting back a good enough player that truly moves the needle, you can’t completely rule it out."
The needle-moving player in question would almost definitely have to gel with the current core of Portland as well as fit the youth movement set in place for the future. Because of the recent success, this might mean a player that has been in trade rumors all season — Robert Williams III — has a slightly higher asking price than a month ago per Highkin.
"As for Williams, the Blazers are open to trading him for the right return, but that bar is higher than most people would think. Various reports in recent weeks that Williams could be had for a handful of second-round picks scan mostly as wishcasting by other front offices."
Williams injury history plus this now higher asking price could be the reason he has not been moved this week, and may not be moved at all.
As Portland mulls the options for their players and potential return, all fans can do is bask in the excitement of the recent win streak and hope the moves made before Thursday's trade deadline leave the Trail Blazers in a better spot for the future.
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI