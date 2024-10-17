New Blazers Wing Unpacks Rocky First-Ever Game with Portland
New Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Deni Avdija is still finding his way on the roster.
The former Washington Wizards lottery pick made his preseason debut on Sunday, during a 105-85 blowout victory against the Sacramento Kings. Avdija, however, had a fairly modest showing, scoring a scant five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor, while also chipping in five boards and two dimes (against two turnovers) in less than 20 minutes.
Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Avdija acknowledged after a Tuesday team practice that he was a bit rusty, while also acclimating to his new colleagues in Portland.
“Trying to figure out style of play,” Avdija said. “Figure out how to play with the guys. It was my first official game since April of last year. It was good to be out there, good to have some run, get my wind back.”
Avdija noted that he is figuring out how his colleagues suit up and their unique playing styles, as well as the way they approach their prep.
“I feel like every team is different,” Avdija said. “Every team plays at a different pace, a different style. I’m still adjusting to it. There’s a lot of habits that I did with Washington that I gotta clear now that I’m playing with Portland.”
Avdija added that he was looking to be patient on the floor and not push for his offense.
“I think I shouldn’t be really aggressive,” Avdija added. “But I feel like you do need to push a little bit to see where you’re at.”
On Wednesday, however, Avdija more than rebounded during his second game ever for Portland. In the 111-100 victory over German club Ratiopharm Ulm, the 6-foot-9 vet scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field (0-of-1 from beyond the arc), while also dishing out three assists, swiping a pair of steals, blocking a shot, and grabbing one rebound, all in just 23:01.
Avdija still has a little time to adjust his game prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
Portland's preseason finale will be a bout against another of the Western Conference's anticipated bottom feeders, the Utah Jazz, on Friday night. That matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. PT. The Trail Blazers' regular season tips off next Wednesday, October 23, with a home matchup against the sharpshooting Golden State Warriors.
