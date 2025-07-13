Blazers Won't Net Positive Return For $160 Million Star, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision not to trade any players at the trade deadline when they were at their peak value. They have only made one trade this offseason, as well.
Trading Anfernee Simons for Jrue Holiday seems like a net loss when it comes to Simons' value. They could have received more in return for him at the deadline had they moved him then.
Instead, they waited to move him. They may have missed the boat with another player on the roster in Jerami Grant, and one insider doesn't think they are going to be able to get a net positive transaction for him.
Grant doesn't figure into the Trail Blazers' future based on what the rest of the roster looks like. Bleacher Report actually believes he has one of the worst contracts in the NBA.
It's hard to disagree. Grant is making more than $100 million over the next three years, and he's coming off his worst year. Grant had no value by the time this year ended.
Portland probably could have traded Grant at the deadline, but they weren't getting the kind of value back that they thought he was worth. Then, Grant only played worse and got hurt.
Now, it's going to be impossible to get a first-round pick and a good young player in return for Grant. It's likely gotten to the point that they will have to dump him in a trade, if they are able to trade him at all.
Grant looks like he is on the decline, and he's still only 31 years old. He played just 47 games this past season and only 54 games the year before. His stats took a huge dip, too.
It's not going to be easy to find a trade partner for Grant. Unless he plays significantly better before the trade deadline, they might be stuck with him for the entire season.
In those 47 games that he played last season, Grant averaged only 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot just 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.
