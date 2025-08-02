Blazers' Yang Hansen 'Disrespected' Says NBA Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers made a bold decision to draft center Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was initially projected as a late first or second-round pick.
Hansen has spent his last two seasons with China's Qingdao Eagles. The 7-foot-1 big man really showed a lot of flashes of raw skill while playing in the CBA. He displayed the same skills during Summer League, which should have Trail Blazers fans excited.
Portland needs to figure out who the starting center is going to be this season. While it likely won't be Hansen, he is still getting disrespected.
According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Hansen is the most disrespected player on their team. He believes that his raw skills are going to be a good use for the team.
"Tilting an extra body towards him in the slightest is going to get your defense burned. At 7'1", Hansen has three-point range," Favale writes. "He connected on four of his 12 attempts from downtown in Sin City. His touch around the basket felt automatic at times, and he had zero qualms about putting the ball on the deck and attacking from the outside in."
Hansen is going to be a really good player, as long as he is able to get enough minutes as a rookie. He still needs time to develop his defensive skills, as Favale understands.
"The extent of his defensive ceiling remains a mystery, but he runs the floor well for someone so huge, he's comfortable backpedaling against ball-handlers without leaving too much room in drop coverages, and whatever the over/under is on his blocked shots next season, it's not high enough."
Portland feels good about its roster turning into one that can contend for a playoff spot in a very crowded Western Conference. Hansen is hoping to be a part of that.
Working on his foot speed is going to be a big issue for him in his rookie year. He has to be faster if he's going to be a regular part of the rotation.
Hansen should feel great about playing for Portland because of the opportunities he's going to get for playing time.
