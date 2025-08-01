Blazers Would Land Recent First-Round Pick for $48 Million Big in Lakers Trade Idea
The Portland Trail Blazers might be looking to still make some moves this offseason, despite the fact that they have already traded for Jrue Holiday and waived Deandre Ayton.
Portland is still hoping to make the playoffs next season with the team that they have put together. They believe in the roster they have, but they also have a logjam at center spot.
The Trail Blazers might still be looking to offload Robert Williams III, especially since he is prone to injuries. This trade proposal might do the trick for them.
Here is the full trade proposal from Fadeaway:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber
Both of these teams don't want anything to do with the players in the trade. It's an offload for both teams, especially the Lakers, as they have already tried to trade Dalton Knecht once.
The Trail Blazers likely wouldn't use Kleber as part of the rotation since they are already flush with centers, especially first-round pick Yang Hansen.
Knecht showed some really good moments as a rookie, but wasn't able to find his footing in Los Angeles in his first year. For whatever reason, the Lakers lost trust in him.
Offloading Williams III, an expiring contract, for just this package doesn't seem like the proper return for them. They should probably be able to get more than that if Williams III can stay healthy.
The Blazers are going to look to trade him either this offseason or at the trade deadline, so they have to figure out what the proper value might be for him.
For LA, they need a backup center who has more talent than Jaxon Hayes. Williams III has a ton of talent, but he just has to find a way to stay healthy.
Knecht is almost certainly going to be traded at some point in the next few months. It's clear that his time with the Lakers needs to come to an end.
Last year with the Blazers, Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
