What The Athletic’s Anonymous Player Poll Means for the Trail Blazers

Without even having to attach their name to it, players across the NBA have had their voices heard once more during The Athletic’s recent anonymous player poll. For any smart, forward-thinking franchise, such as, say, the Portland Trail Blazers, the opinions of the 150-ish players will be taken into consideration.

Every question-and-answer from Monday’s survey didn’t align perfectly to what a Blazers fan might consider a “dream offseason,” but there were noteworthy snippets worth considering. To name a few:

Players Don’t See the Giannis-to-Portland Vision

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Obviously, something of this nature is to be taken with a grain of salt. Players, after all, don’t necessarily dictate and decide leaguewide trades themselves. But, they do have a pulse on player chatter and motivations, and they know the ins-and-outs and behind the scenes nature of what front offices and agents discuss.

Thus, it was of some concern that out of 151 votes cast, 15 different teams were named in total in receiving one vote, and the Trail Blazers weren’t among them.

For those who subscribe to the “if Portland can’t have him, let’s hope nobody does” camp, it was, perhaps, inspiring to see that nearly half of the league (45.7 percent) believed that the Giannis Antetokounmpo partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks would persist into the 2026-27 season.

The authors do outline a few timing-based caveats that could shift probabilities in the future. But, from a more Blazers-based perspective, it might be wise to begin thinking about being the “third team” — the one who uses their leverage to acquire a non-Giannis star of their own — to help a deal go through. Pair that with elite shooting help, and Portland has a baseline for a 50-win team at the very least.

To borrow a baseball term, maybe Portland doesn’t hit a “home run,” but who would complain about a base hit or a triple if it gets them a step closer to championship contention? Nonetheless, they remain a dark horse.

What Do Players See As a “Top Priority?”

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin smiles as players warm up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Towards the end of the survey, The Athletic asked a question about what the smartest organizations spend money on, beyond player contracts, and the results spoke for themselves.

In respect for the story’s subscriber-based nature, the short answer is that players heavily value player comfort, facilities, and investments into one’s health, above all else.

This, essentially, puts the Blazers front office — and owner Tom Dundon — at the forefront, given the excerpts about the cost-cutting methods that dominated headlines almost as frequently as the Blazers’ postseason run did.

Dundon has attempted to address some of those decisions, particularly during an episode of the podcast, Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul. Perhaps most notably, he acknowledged that he “made a mistake” on his two-way player travel choice. A quick scroll through social media will show that some aren’t necessarily convinced.

How Does It Impact the Future Blazers?

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dunks over San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant during the first half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

One doesn’t necessarily want to start drawing unnecessary conclusions, but the aforementioned note on Dundon’s early reputation in Portland could explain why the Blazers ranked as the seventh-highest team on players’ “no-trade” list.

Take that with a grain of salt, too; some of the players that voted for Portland might not have even been ideal trade targets, but they do provide some external discourse on what some opposing players think of the organization.

It’s reasonable to suggest that the current roster, and whatever moves they make this offseason, could do plenty towards adjusting those vibes. The as-currently-constructed Blazers, with Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard, and a slew of talented supporters, don’t appear to be far off from contention with a few smart moves.

The issue is that, as they add new pieces, players mulling decisions on whether to re-sign or not could hypothetically think about that. How invested is Portland in players’ health and well-being, in comparison to a different organization? And for a franchise that already has enough trouble reeling in truly elite players year-over-year, that could be a great equalizer.