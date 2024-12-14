Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Blazers Ship Out Anfernee Simons For Amazing Haul
The Portland Trail Blazers entered this NBA season expecting to use the time for growth and development. Since the team wasn't considered a potential playoff threat, many have expected Portland to shed salary of more veteran players for potential future gain.
One player who has seen their name come up in different trade talks has been guard Anfernee Simons. Simons emerged in recent years as a strong scoring guard but with his contract up in two seasons, it remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers view him as a long-term asset.
Simons has seen his name be mentioned in trade deals but so far, nothing has come close to materializing. But with the trade deadline coming up, it could see Portland make a tough choice and elect to move on from Simons.
In a new proposed trade deal from Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, Portland moves Simons to the Eastern Conference. Simons lands with the Orlando Magic while the Trail Blazers receive a nice haul for his services.
Trail Blazers receive: Forward Jonathan Isaac, a 2025 first-round draft pick (via DEN), a 2025 first-round draft pick (via ORL), and a 2025 second-round draft pick (via ORL)
Magic receive: Guard Anfernee Simons
"This trade works for the Blazers, too, as they’re stacking up future assets. Sending Simons away for Jonathan Isaac, plus two first-round picks and a second-round pick, would help them load up on picks while getting a solid defensive piece in Isaac, who’s been healthier this season, playing 21 games (6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks). Isaac’s defense might not be as needed for the Magic right now, and his $25 million contract could become a problem down the road."
Landing Issac could give Portland some extra bounce on the defensive end of the floor but the real prize in this deal is the draft picks. Getting multiple first-round picks for Simons could help set Portland up very well down the line.
The Trail Blazers could use this deal to help navigate another deal in the future, potentially getting them a star player. Losing Simons would hurt but if the Trail Blazers are serious about contending, they have to heavily think about the future, even if it means parting ways with some favorites.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Reportedly Showing Trade Interest in Landing $90M Star
Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Makes Bold Statement About Team’s Direction
Blazers Reportedly Have Surprising Stance on Trade Deadline Approach