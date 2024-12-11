Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Makes Bold Statement About Team’s Direction
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently sitting near the bottom of the NBA. With an 8-16 record, Rip City is comfortbaly in 13th place in the Western Conference.
While this is currently sad for any current fans of the franchise, that doesn't mean things will be bad forever. Portland is a young team, and they can definitely grow into a truly formidable force.
In fact, that's exactly what guard Scoot Henderson thinks is going to happen.
"I think we’ll pan out to be one of the top teams in the league pretty soon with the young core that we have and the dogs on our team," Henderson said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "You’ve got Donovan Clingan, who’s shown little glimpses of what he can do, and Shaedon (Sharpe). I try to get those guys the ball, and I try to do my thing."
"My main thing is getting guys the ball, letting them rock out, and letting the world see their talent. I’m trying to be a leader on and off the floor and get to know the guys a little bit more. I think we’re a core that plays hard and is going to shock a lot of teams throughout the season."
Henderson came into the NBA ready to make a statement. Despite getting offers from Georgia and Auburn, Henderson went straight to the NBA G League in 2021, joining the NBA G League Ignite. After missing part of his first season due to a rib injury.
In his first season with NBA G League Ignite, Henderson averaged 14 points, 4.9 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals across 11 games. In his second season, he averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 total rebounds, six assists, and 1.7 steals across six games, all of which he started.
Henderson was selected by the Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA Draft with the third overall pick.
In his first NBA season, Henderson averaged 14 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
Now, Henderson is further establishing himself as a leader of the team despite only being 20 years old, knowing exactly how he has to prove himself to everyone.
"I think it’s showing them you’re capable of doing it, taking accountability for yourself, and telling the other guys where you’re going to get them the rock," Henderson said. "It’s about trying to lead the guys to good things in what they’re doing and when they’re messing up as well. "
"I think men respect you so much more than you capping to them and lying about something. In the locker room, they show me a good amount of respect. I think our young group is so together right now. We all have the same respect for each other."
The Blazers may not be a threat this season, but Henderson believes that will be the case sooner rather than later.
More Trail Blazers: Star Players Attracting Significant Interest From Other Teams