Bold Trade Proposal Sees Blazers' Robert Williams III Land With Western Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers have once again found themselves in the win column.
Tuesday night, the Trail Blazers completed the season-series sweep against the Milwaukee Bucks in a demonstrative 125-112 victory. Portland has won five of their last six games.
Despite 39 points and 12 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Trail Blazers took over in the second half and defeated the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Deni Avdija scored a season-high 30 points along with nine rebounds, and two steals. Anfernee Simons once again shined with 25 points and seven assists of his own.
As exciting as it is to see Portland winning games, especially games where they have been the heavy underdog, this is not quite in the ultimate rebuilding vision.
In order to ensure the highest possible odds in the NBA Draft Lottery, Portland shouldn't be winning more games. At 18-29, Portland only has the seventh-worst record in the league.
This trade idea from ESPN's Bobby Marks shows how Portland can still get quite a few assets and a slightly older center on their team, and better position themselves for the future.
Portland receives:
Jock Landale
2025 second-round pick (less favorable of Houston and OKC)
2026 second-round pick (most favorable of OKC, Dallas and Philadelphia)
2027 second-round pick (via Memphis)
Houston receives:
Robert Williams III
It is hard to imagine parting ways with the Trail Blazers' big man, but it is also hard to imagine getting a haul like this elsewhere.
Starting with Landale, he is 29 years old and hails from Australia. In the NBL Australia league in 2020, Landale averaged 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Since his time with Melbourne United, he has spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and currently gets around 9.5 minutes per game on the Rockets.
The trio of second-round picks are certainly enticing in exchange for Williams, who can serve a huge role on a contending Houston team.
Williams is in the midst of a down and injury prone year averaging 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks this season. As a defensive anchor, he will be missed in Portland, but will add to a 32-14 Rockets squad.
