Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Portland Reunite with Fan Favorite
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be very active ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Many see Portland as a team that will be sellers, with multiple teams across the league expressing interest in multiple pieces on the roster.
Due to this, Portland is expected to be involved in all sorts of noise around the trade deadline. But who could the Trail Blazers part with and who could they get back in return?
In this new trade idea, the Trail Blazers bring back an old friend into the mix. That would be center Jusuf Nurkic as Portland helps to facilitate a trade as one of the extra teams involved.
Here is what the deal could look like after looking at the new CBA restrictions in place:
Trail Blazers receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Lonzo Ball, Jalen Smith, a 2030 first-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick
Pistons receive: Julian Phillips and Royce O'Neale
Bulls receive: Bradley Beal, Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Suns receive: Zach LaVine and Jevon Carter
This would be a blockbuster deal, with Portland helping to facilitate the trade of LaVine and Beal. The Trail Blazers would move off Anfernee Simons, a player that they have held trade talks about for a while now.
The team would land an extra first-round draft pick, as well as a few second-round draft picks. The team would get Nurkic to replace Williams III in the rotation and the financial flexibility that will come from Ball being a free agent at the end of the year.
Portland could look to flip Nurkic over the offseason if they want as he would be heading into the final year of his contract. But for now, a former fan-favorite would return to the team.
This trade could be very beneficial as they land a coveted pick in the 2030 draft pick from the Suns. Phoenix is going all-in right now and it could blow up in their faces by the end of the decade.
Portland will get to be patient with this deal and could reap the benefits in a few years.
