Trail Blazers News: Could Portland Trade Up for Star Big Man in Draft?
The Portland Trail Blazers possess a whopping four picks in what's considered a fairly underwhelming 2024 NBA draft later this month, including two picks in the lottery, Nos. 7 and 14.
Could the club look to trade up in the draft, in an effort to secure the services of a particular target?
Per Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, former AP Honorable Mention All-American University of Connecticut sophomore center Donovan Clingan, winner of the last two NCAA championships, is expected to, at worst, be selected by Portland with the No. 7 pick. He visited with the team for a solo workout last week.
Givony and Woo noted, however, that the 7-foot-2 big man may not last quite that long.
Clingan is a top-three prospect who might experience a minor drop on draft night because teams that are in the Nos. 3-6 range already have starting centers in place," write Woo and Givony. "Clingan isn't expected to drop past the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7, whom he just visited for a private workout as well. He is being discussed among teams as a possible target for the likes of Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma City or Utah, who all might explore trading up for a player in his mold."
In 2023-24, the NCAA All-Tourney selection posted averages of 13 points on 63.9 percent field goal shooting and 58.3 percent free throw shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 dimes, and 0.5 steals a night.
Assuming the Trail Blazers are dead-set on adding this intriguing young center, it's possible that team manager Joe Cronin could try to bundle the Nos. 7 and 14 picks together to move up and nab Clingan.
