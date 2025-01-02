Crucial Lakers Guard Expected to Miss Blazers Matchup Due to Injury
The 18-14 Los Angeles Lakers could be missing a key player against the 11-21 Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Beyond nine-time All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis, who has seen his status downgraded to doubtful with a left ankle sprain, Los Angeles could also be without backup point guard Gabe Vincent, who's seen as doubtful to play through a strained left oblique, according to the NBA's latest injury report.
Vincent, 28, has completely lost his scoring touch since signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers in the summer of 2023. This season, he's averaging 4.3 points while slashing .373/.330/.500, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per 18.9 minutes a night. The 6-foot-2 UC Santa Barbara product played just 11 games last year, but has been healthy for 31 of L.A.'s 32 contests this season (five starts).
If Vincent does prove to be unavailable, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick could look to lean on an intriguing new bench addition, Shake Milton, to play more significant minutes. But Los Angeles' other new ex-Brooklyn Nets wing, 3-and-D vet Dorian Finney-Smith, will now take on even more of the Trail Blazers' top perimeter defensive assignments. Hyper-athletic starting Portland shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe will be most critical for the Lakers to stop.
Backup Lakers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is on the shelf with a strained left hamstring, although he's not exactly a part of Redick's rotations this year, having appeared in just two games so far. Reserve big men Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have yet to make their 2024-25 season debuts for L.A., and will have to wait at least another night to see that happen. Vanderbilt is recovering from a right foot surgery, and Wood underwent a left knee surgery.
On the Portland side, All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle will likewise not make his own 2024-25 debut for the Trail Blazers on Thursday, either. He's still recovering from a sprained right ankle. Starting power forward Jerami Grant is out with a face contusion. Backup small forward Dalano Banton's status is questionable due to a left hip contusion. All three of Portland's two-way players — Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore — are all with the club's NBAGL affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
