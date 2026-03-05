What Blazers Need to Beat Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to complete a winning road trip as they take on the Houston Rockets in the fifth and final game before they head back to the pacific northwest.

After grabbing a victory against the Chicago Bulls to start the trip, the Blazers looked lethargic in losses against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. Some of that energy trickled into their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they managed to stage a comeback and pull out a win. Blazers center Robert Williams III spoke about what the team needs in order to beat the Rockets.

"Memphis for sure set the tone with the energy at first. You know, something we've been lacking in starting off games with a lot of energy, but they punched us in the mouth, and I think we responded. We just got to take that into Houston," Williams said.

"Minimize the mistakes and capitalize off the advantages. They were playing small, kind of small teams, so a lot of hand-hunters, a lot of rebounds. Just getting out running. Like I said, cutting out on our mistakes as far as turnovers or missing the reads, letting them get open threes."

Blazers Need Energy vs. Rockets

It's been hard for the Blazers to drum up some energy on the road with so many players out due to injury and illness. However, the veterans have stepped up to the plate when needed, and it has helped the Blazers tremendously.

Williams spoke about the veterans on the team and the responsibility they feel to help the younger players on the roster.

"All of us try to lead in the right way, and how can we ask younger guys to do stuff? We ain't doing it right ourselves," Williams said. "To be honest, I think just bring that same energy from the second half, try to punch them in the mouth. We know Houston is a hard-playing team. Got our big guy back, you know what I'm saying? We just got to roll."

The Blazers will need as much help as they can get to beat a team as strong as the Rockets, so they will hopefully drum up enough energy to pull out a win.

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan looks to pass the ball during the second half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tip-off between the Blazers and Rockets is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.