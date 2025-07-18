Damian Lillard Chose Blazers Over Multiple Offers From NBA Contenders
The Portland Trail Blazers and franchise icon Damian Lillard agreed to a three-year deal on Thursday after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him.
Lillard still had two years left on his contract at more than $50 million a year, making his contract a massive financial burden on the team's salary sheet.
The Bucks waived Lillard and stretched out his contract over the next five years, lessening the cap hits over the next two seasons and opening up space to sign center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard became an unrestricted free agent and explored a market full of contending teams who were interested in the guard.
According to The Athletic, among the linked parties were the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Lakers, all of whom wanted to sign Lillard to a deal quickly.
He was released at the beginning of free agency but didn't sign his new contract until weeks later, taking his time to decide on his future team.
At the age of 35, Lillard likely signed his last contract as an NBA player, though it is possible for him to play another couple of seasons if he plays well and feels good.
The multi-time All-Star tore his Achilles during the first round of the NBA playoffs. He was set to the entire upcoming season for the Bucks, and even once he returned to the basketball court, it was unclear what state he would return in.
An Achilles injury saps a player's athleticism to varying degrees, and for an aging, undersized guard, Lillard could return in a limited physical state.
Reports indicated fellow victim of an Achilles tear, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, was recruiting Lillard during his decision-making process, but he didn't sway the guard.
The Blazers offer proximity to home, where his family resides and his businesses are located, which ultimately is the deciding factor in his Portland comeback.
